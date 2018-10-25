Verdict On 18 Disqualified AIADMK Legislators Today: Live Updates

The disqualified legislators are supporters of VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

The Madras High Court is likely to decide today on the disqualification case of the 18 AIADMK legislators from the Tamil Nadu assembly. The disqualified legislators are supporters of jailed and ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. The Tamil Nadu Speaker had disqualified them last year, invoking the anti-defection law after they wrote to the state Governor seeking the replacement of Chief Minister E Palaniswami. Their letter had also mentioned that they are not withdrawing their support to the AIADMK government.

Ahead of the verdict, the legislators were moved to a hotel in the waterfall town of Courtallam in Tirunelveli district, about 600 km from Chennai, possibly to prevent their defection to the party.

Should the court set aside the Speaker's order, these members would turn legislators who could potentially bring down the current AIADMK government.

