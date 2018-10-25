Verdict On 18 Disqualified AIADMK Legislators Today: Live Updates

New Delhi/Chennai:
The disqualified legislators are supporters of VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.
The Madras High Court is likely to decide today on the disqualification case of the 18 AIADMK legislators from the Tamil Nadu assembly. The disqualified legislators are supporters of jailed and ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. The Tamil Nadu Speaker had disqualified them last year, invoking the anti-defection law after they wrote to the state Governor seeking the replacement of Chief Minister E Palaniswami. Their letter had also mentioned that they are not withdrawing their support to the AIADMK government.
Ahead of the verdict, the legislators were moved to a hotel in the waterfall town of Courtallam in Tirunelveli district, about 600 km from Chennai, possibly to prevent their defection to the party.
Should the court set aside the Speaker's order, these members would turn legislators who could potentially bring down the current AIADMK government.
The 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
In view of the split verdict with Indira Banerjee upholding the disqualification and Justice Sundar setting it aside, Justice S Vimala was appointed to hear the petitions afresh.
However, the apex court named Justice Sathyanarayanan, while declining to accept a prayer of the disqualified MLAs who raised apprehension of "bias" and sought to transfer the matter to the apex court.
Justice M Sathyanarayanan heard the pleas after a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar gave a split verdict on the matter on June 14.
Currently, with 20 seats vacant - including the 18 disqualified legislators - the Tamil Nadu assembly has a total strength of only 214 in the 234 member house; with 116 legislators, the ruling AIADMK is well above the half way mark of 107. However, if the disqualification of 18 legislators is set aside, the assembly strength would go up to 232 and with 116 legislators, the AIADMK would run one short of legislators for a simple majority of 117 and the government could potentially fall if the legislators with Mr Dhinakaran vote against Mr Palaniswami.
The Madras High court is expected to begin hearing at 10:30 am.
