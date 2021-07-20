V K Sasikala Visits Ailing AIADMK Leader, Sparks Speculation

V K Sasikala had dialled some AIADMK workers after its defeat in the Tamil Nadu polls. File

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala today visited the party's hospitalised presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan, with her visit creating a flutter in the state political circles.

V K Sasikala, who had earlier dialled some AIADMK workers after its defeat in the April 6 elections and amid her supporters' claim that she will ''retrieve'' the party from O Panneerselvam and E K Palaniswami, visited a corporate hospital in the city where the senior leader is admitted.

The AIADMK said she may have visited E Madhusudhanan on humanitarian grounds but insisted that any attempts by her to gain mileage by ''confusing'' party workers will not fructify.

Incidentally, she came to the hospital when E K Palaniswami was there to enquire about the party leader's health but the two did not meet, AIADMK sources said.

Later, V K Sasikala recalled E Madhusudhanan's service and dedication to the party and wished for his early recovery.

That the expelled leader came in a car in which the AIADMK flag was tied also set off a political buzz.

AIADMK spokesperson M Babu Murugavel said V K Sasikala's efforts to ''confuse'' the party supporters by talking to some of them over the phone or making a visit today to meet the ailing party leader will not yield fruit.

"She may have visited Madhusudhanan on humanitarian grounds but any attempt to gain mileage out of this by trying to confuse the party workers will not fructify," he told PTI.

He made a similar remark when asked about the AIADMK flag being tied to her car, which the party had earlier opposed following her release from a Bengaluru prison after she served a four-year term in an assets case.