Manikandan was found hanging from a tree near the hospital (Representational)

Unable to bear the death of his wife who committed self-immolation over a domestic quarrel, a 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life here today, police said.Manikandan and Chitra (26), who got married 18 months ago after being in love, had a quarrel two days ago following which the woman doused herself in kerosene and set herself afire, they said.Though Manikandan along with his neighbours admitted her to a government hospital, she died late last night.Manikandan was found hanging from a tree near the hospital, they said, adding that preliminary investigation showed he had taken the extreme step as he was upset over his wife's death.