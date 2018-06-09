Tuticorin Key Police Official Removed Weeks After Anti-Sterlite Violence The violent events that unfolded last month, witnessing arson, rioting and damage to property in Tuticorin, came under Shailesh Kumar Yadav's territorial jurisidiction.

Share EMAIL PRINT 13 people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant. (File) Chennai: In a key reshuffle more than two weeks after 13 persons were killed in police firing in the anti-Sterlite protests in southern port town of Tuticorin, the Tamil Nadu government shunted out the IGP, South Zone.



Inspector General of Police, South Zone (Madurai), Shailesh Kumar Yadav, was today posted as IGP (Armed Police), Chennai.



The violent events that unfolded last month, witnessing arson, rioting and damage to property in Tuticorin, came under Mr Yadav's territorial jurisidiction.



The reshuffle came just a day after two deputy tahsildars who allegedly gave the order to the police personnel to open fire, were transferred.



Deputy Tahsildars Kannan and Sekar were yesterday transferred to Kayathaaru and Srivaikuntam respectively by Tuticorin District Collector Sandeep Nanduri.



An official release said 11 IPS officers, including Mr Yadav, have been transferred.



It said T K P Shanmuga Rajeswaran, presently IGP (Training), would replace Mr Yadav.



P Nagarajan, presently Tirupur Police Commissioner, will replace Rajeswaran as IGP (Training), it said.



Among the IPS officers transferred were East Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police S Manoharan, who was promoted as Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police.



Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in that port city.



