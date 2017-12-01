Top District Officer, Colleagues Take A Bus For Team Bonding In Tamil Nadu

A video showing Cuddalore District Collector Prashant M Wadnere and his team of some 40 officials, including senior officers, travelling in an ordinary government bus has gone viral.The two-minute video shows their latest ride, a two-hour journey to Cozhai village as part of the monthly mass contact programme where they disbursed Rs 1.4 crore worth welfare measures.The collector is seated on the first seat next to the front door."More than saving fuel it's more of logistics. This time spent with colleagues also helps in bonding as a lot of informal discussions happen. Unlike corporates, we don't have such outing programmes," the collector said.The collector who has been doing this over the last one year says this system also helps remove the fear ordinary people have about the district administration."It's also a confidence-building measure. People are now more forthcoming to speak to me," he said.