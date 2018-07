The boy was hospitalised, but died without responding to treatment (Representational)

A teenage boy today died of injuries sustained in a bull-taming sport Manju Virattu held on July 19, police said.

Seruvalinga,18, was gored and tossed by a bull, when he tried to tame it at the event held during a festival of the Mandhai Karuppana Swamy Temple at Ucharichanpatti near here, they said.

He was hospitalised, but died without responding to treatment, the police added.