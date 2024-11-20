Teacher Killed On School Campus. She Had Refused Suspect's Marriage Proposal

A 26-year-old teacher was murdered on the school campus in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur allegedly after she turned down the suspect's marriage proposal. Ramani was attacked by Madhan, 30, at the Mallipattanam Government School this morning. She was rushed to a hospital with deep cuts on her neck, but she died on the way.

The police have arrested Madhan and are interrogating him, a senior officer told NDTV. "It was a personal motive," he said.

The families of Ramani and Madhan had met recently to discuss their marriage, but she had turned down the proposal, inquiries have revealed. A dejected Madhan then went to the school and allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon slashed her neck.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamizhi has condemned the incident and ordered immediate counselling of the students. The minister, who is on his way to Thanjavur, has also assured strict action against the suspect.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Ramani, a teacher who worked in Mallipattanam Government School, Thanjavur District. Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the assailant. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and teachers," he said in an online post.