Tamil Nadu's Positivity Rate Crosses 10%, Nearly 14,000 New Covid Cases

Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with the state's positivity rate soaring above 10 per cent, as the state imposed new restrictions in view of the Pongal festival.

The new cases were detected among the 1,35,266 samples tested today. Besides, 11 deaths were also reported in the state that increased its death count to 36,866.

The state, meanwhile, tightened restrictions ahead of the Pongal festival and extended lockdown restrictions till January 13. Besides, a total lockdown has also been announced on coming Sunday.

Places of worship in the state will be closed for the public from January 14 till January 18, according to the new restrictions. Pongal special outstation buses with be allowed to run with only 75 per cent occupancy. This will be in addition to the existing guidelines.