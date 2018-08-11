Tamil Nadu's Mettur Dam Close To Full Water Level For Second Time

Official sources said heavy inflow of 1.34 lakh cusecs resulted in the dam reaching its full level of 120 feet around 2 pm.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 11, 2018 17:01 IST
A flood alert has already been sounded in the Cauvery delta districts. (File)

Coimbatore: 

The water level in Mettur dam reached its maximum of 120 feet today, the second time since July 23, following heavy discharge of water from Karnataka reservoirs.

A flood alert has already been sounded in the Cauvery delta districts, including Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, besides those downstream following discharge of large quantity of water with 16 sluice gates of the Mettur dam being opened, they said.

The outflow from the dam was 1.10 lakh cusecs today.

