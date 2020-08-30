Whale Shark Washed Ashore On Tamil Nadu Beach

Whale shark was washed ashore at Tamil Nadu's Valinokkam Beach in Ramanathapuram district

A whale shark was washed ashore at Tamil Nadu's Valinokkam Beach in Ramanathapuram district, on Sunday.

The image, showing the whale shark on the beach, was shared on Twitter by the news agency ANI. However, it is not confirmed if the whale shark was alive or not.

In June, a carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed whale shark washed ashore in the same district. The forest officials later buried it on the beach after conducting an autopsy.

According to the Forest Officer Sathish, whale sharks are less common in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar, and only four have been seen in the past four years.

He had further said that catching such rare creatures violates the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, under which imprisonment ranges from 3 years to 7 years.