Tamil Nadu Principal Arrested For Sexually Harassing Girl Students: Cops

The headmaster of a government elementary school at Kattampatty in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was arrested on Thursday after being charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students, the police said.

The parents of 11 students, studying in fourth and fifth standards, had complained about the 52-year-old headmaster for sexually harassing the girl students, the police said.

The school head refused to meet the parents and got himself admitted to the hospital a few days ago, and the parents staged a protest demanding police action against the accused.

As the parents refused to give up, the police took seven of them in the van, even as the headmaster talked to mother of one of the students and expressed regret for his misbehaviour.

Even members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) had taken up the issue.

The parents had lodged a complaint with the Child Protection Unit in the district, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and he was produced before mahila court which sent him to jail.