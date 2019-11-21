Tamil Nadu School Administrator Booked Under POCSO For Alleged Sex Harassment

Earlier, the parents of the girls and others laid siege of the school demanding action

A 60-year old retired Church priest and administrator of a government-aided school in Coimbatore was booked under the POCSO on charges of sexual harassment of some girl students over which parents staged a siege protest on Thursday, police said.

The case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the Correspondent (administrator) of the school on a complaint that he had allegedly shown some sexual content to five class IX girl students, they said.

Earlier, the parents of the girls and others laid siege of the school demanding action against the administrator, who, however, claimed he had only asked the students to install a mobile app and during the process "some pornographic" content appeared as pop ups on the screen.

Investigations were on, police added.



