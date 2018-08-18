Tamil Nadu Policeman Arrested For Stealing 'Expensive' Mobile Phone

The constable was caught with the device in his residential quarters, says police. (Representational)

A constable has been arrested on the charge of stealing an 'expensive' mobile phone seized from a group of North Indians taken into custody in connection with betting on a local cricket match in Tirunelveli recently, police said today.

Gopalakrishnan, belonging to the Armed Reserve Police Battalion, allegedly stole the mobile that was kept along with eight other handsets at a local police station.

When the theft was discovered, investigations began and Gopalakrishnan was caught with the device in his residential quarters, they said.

A search there also yielded some other articles belonging to the Armed Reserve personnel that were stolen by him, police added.