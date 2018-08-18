Tamil Nadu Policeman Arrested For Stealing "Expensive" Mobile Phone

A constable has been arrested on the charge of stealing an 'expensive' mobile phone seized in connection of Cricket betting.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 18, 2018 21:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tamil Nadu Policeman Arrested For Stealing 'Expensive' Mobile Phone

The constable was caught with the device in his residential quarters, says police. (Representational)

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: 

A constable has been arrested on the charge of stealing an 'expensive' mobile phone seized from a group of North Indians taken into custody in connection with betting on a local cricket match in Tirunelveli recently, police said today.

Gopalakrishnan, belonging to the Armed Reserve Police Battalion, allegedly stole the mobile that was kept along with eight other handsets at a local police station.

When the theft was discovered, investigations began and Gopalakrishnan was caught with the device in his residential quarters, they said.

A search there also yielded some other articles belonging to the Armed Reserve personnel that were stolen by him, police added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil nadupoliceman arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................