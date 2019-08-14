O Panneerselvam Visits Rain-Hit Nilgiris, Loss Put At Rs 199.23 Crore

The report would be submitted to Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam said

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday visited the areas affected by recent unprecedented rains in hilly Nilgiris District and said the loss has been estimated at Rs 199.23 crore.

The district received heavy rains in three days which it was supposed to get in two months and six people were killed in rain-related incidents, including landslides, he told reporters.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with senior officials of the district to discuss the situation, days after the region was lashed by extreme heavy rains that triggered landslides and floods.

Mr Panneerselvam went around some of the badly hit parts of the district and assured all help to the affected people.

Avalanche in the district recorded over 1,700 mm of rainfall in the space of two days from Thursday last while other areas too were battered by downpour.

Mr Paneerselvam said officials have prepared an estimate of the losses, including crop damage, across the district, which was Rs.199.23 crore.

The report would be submitted to Chief Minister E Palaniswami for necessary follow up, he said.

A total of 1,350 houses were damaged in the rains and temporary houses will be built in another 15 days, he added.

The deputy chief minister dismissed as politically motivated remarks by DMK president MK Stalin that the government had failed to take preventive measures to face the rains.

