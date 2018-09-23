Tamil Nadu Man, Upset Over Wife's Silence, Sets Afire Car, Building: Cops

The man in his mid-30s was arrested on Saturday morning. (Representational)

Upset over his wife having stopped talking to him, a man allegedly got drunk and set afire a car, a building and two-wheelers near Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday.

The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested on Saturday morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital, they said.

She stopped speaking to him for the past several days, the police said.

Dejected by this, he went berserk, they said. CCTV footage examined by the police in the area nailed George and he was arrested.