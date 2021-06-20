Tamil Nadu Lockdown Now Till June 28. What's Open, What's Not

The ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till June 28. (File photo)

The Tamil Nadu government today announced major relaxations, including the resumption of metro services and inter-district public transport as it extended the Covid lockdown in the state by a week. State capital Chennai and 26 other districts have been provided major relaxations as part of the easing of lockdown amid the receding second Covid wave.

The ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till June 28. The relaxations will not be enforced in Coimbatore and 10 other districts that have been categorised as hotspots, officials said.

Here are the key relaxations provided by the state government:

Bus and metro allowed to resume in Chennai and its three surrounding districts

Public transport to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity

Metro to resume services with 50 per cent seating capacity

No e-registeration required for cabs and autos

Standalone shops - grocery, fruit and meat shops - allowed from 6 am - 7 pm

Resaurants allowed takeaway services from 6 am - 9 pm

E-commerce services allowed between 6 am - 9 pm

Government offices can work at 100 per cent strength

Admission-related work in educational institutions allowed

While private offices in Chennai will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, companies in other districts will not be allowed to work more than 33 per cent of staff strength.

While export units can function with full strength, other industries to continue with 50 per cent staff.

Film and television production houses allowed shooting with not more than 100 people. All of them have to undergo a mandatory Covid test.

Construction work allowed to resume

Automative showrooms to operate from 9 am - 7 pm

Mandatory e-registeration for plumbers, carpenters, computer/motor technicians for home visit

Salons, beauty parlours allowed to function without air conditioners

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 24.14 lakh. About 31,000 people have died in the state due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily cases at 36,184 on May 21 and since then has been reporting a declining trend.