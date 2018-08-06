Tamil Nadu Farmer And Three Others Of His Family Allegedly Commit Suicide

Muthusamy and others were found hanging in their house this morning by neighbours who peeped in after noticing that the door remained locked for a long time.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 06, 2018 04:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tamil Nadu Farmer And Three Others Of His Family Allegedly Commit Suicide

Police found the bodies of the farmer, his mother and two children

Coimbatore: 

Four members of a farmer's family allegedly committed suicide in the Tirupur district near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, reportedly due to financial burden, police said on Sunday.

Muthusamy and others were found hanging in their house this morning by neighbours who peeped in after noticing that the door remained locked for a long time.

The other deceased were the farmer's mother, 11-year old daughter and four-year old son.

His wife had gone to a nearby village to attend a festival, they said.

Muthusamy, who had taken four acres of land on contract, was upset as he could not get expected returns from farming.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that financial burden was the reason behind the suicides, police added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil Nadu farmer suicideFarmer suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................