Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Few Restrictions Eased

Supply of groceries in Tamil Nadu will be facilitated through government departments (File)

Tamil Nadu today further extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 6 am on June 7 amid the second wave of infections and the vaccination slowdown. The earlier period of restrictions was to end on May 31.

Supply of groceries will be facilitated through government departments in association with the local grocery shops. The deliveries will be allowed between 7 am and 6 pm.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the distribution of a kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.

In neighbouring Karnataka, the restrictions are in place till June 7; while in Kerala it is till May 30.

Strained by vaccine shortages, most states have taken to lockdown restrictions to cut the transmission cycle.

Earlier in the day, Delhi said it will begin unlocking gradually from Monday. The national capital has been in lockdown since April 19.