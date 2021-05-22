Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown For A Week: See What's Allowed

Shops will remain open today and tomorrow till 9 pm to help public stock up on things.

The ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by another week amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The new restrictions will come into force from tomorrow. The order was issued on a day the state recorded 19,598 new Covid infections.

Private buses will also be allowed to help people reach their destination before the restrictions begin.

Here is what will be open and what stays closed in Tamil Nadu: