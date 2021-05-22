Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown For A Week: See What's Allowed

Chennai:
The ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by another week amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The new restrictions will come into force from tomorrow. The order was issued on a day the state recorded 19,598 new Covid infections.
Shops will remain open today and tomorrow till 9 pm to help public stock up on things. Private buses will also be allowed to help people reach their destination before the restrictions begin.
Here is what will be open and what stays closed in Tamil Nadu:
- Mobile outlets, through the network of of local bodies, will help supply vegetables and fruits in capital Chennai and across the state
- People working in pharmacies or those supplying milk, water and newspaper can move without restrictions
- All private offices and banks will continue to operate in the work from home mode
- E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver orders between 8 am to 6 pm
- Takeways services from restaurants will be available in three shifts - between 6 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm
- Trucks carrying agri produce can move without restrictions on production of a valid ID proof.
- E-registration must for inter-district medical travel. However, no pass will be required for medical travel within a district
- Factories involved in manufacture of essential commodities, medical equipment will be allowed to operate