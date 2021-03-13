Free Tablets For Students, Fuel Price Cut Among DMK's 500 Poll Promises

Tamil Nadu Elections: MK Stalin releases DMK's manifesto with party colleagues.

Free computer tablets with data card for students, free local public transport for women, reservation of 75 per cent jobs for people of Tamil origin, fuel price cut, and financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to one lakh people going on pilgrimage to major Hindu temples are among more the DMK's top poll promises revealed today as the party prepares to give a tough fight to the ruling AIADMK. DMK chief MK Stalin this afternoon released the manifesto, which, he said, has more than 500 poll promises.

The party, which has been holding protests against NEET, will bring a law against the medical entrance exam in the first assembly session, it has said.

MK Stalin's DMK, which is contesting 180 of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, is hoping to "win big" with the Congress, its ally, which will contest 25 seats.

In its manifesto, it has tried to cover core grievances and civic issues. A law to set aside 75 percent of jobs in industrial houses for locals will be passed if the DMK is voted to power, MK Stalin, 68, said today while releasing the manifesto. Amid hike in fuel prices across the country, the DMK promised a cut in petrol prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 in diesel prices. It also promised a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders.

For women, reservation in government jobs will be increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent, he said, as he promised an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to restore Hindu shrines, and Rs 200 crore for restoration of mosques and churches, and a hike in salary of temple priests.

It has also promised piped water supply in Chennai and metro trains for Salem and Coimbatore and new airports in Hosur and other places. Differently-abled will be given smartcards, free transport and three-wheelers. Steps will be taken to save the state capital from floods, the party promised.

While elderly will be given an assistance of Rs 1,500, those who lost livelihood will be given Rs 4,000-relief; 50 lakh students will receive support for skill development.

It also promised a loan of Rs 20 lakh for unemployed graduates to turn entrepreneurs.

500 Kalaignar canteens to feed poor - named after DMK patriarch Karunanidhi - will also be set up.

Hitting out at the rival AIADMK, MK Stalin said the party - when elected - will set up a separate court to probe corruption charges against the AIADMK ministers. Assembly sessions will be telecast live, if the DMK is elected, MK Stalin said.

The party will work towards declaring classic Tamil language text - Tirukkural - a national book.

A separate budget for agriculture is also among the key highlights.

Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 6; results will be out on May 2.

Earlier last week, giving his ten-year vision for the state, MK Stalin had promised "allowance of Rs 1,000 to housewives".

A separate department would resolve the grievances received by him as part of his promise to solve them in 100 days of government formation, he said today.

The state is under a five lakh crore debt and the manifesto also promises constitution of a high-level committee to study and improve the state's economy.

The manifesto, however, doesn't give any road map to mobilise funds for these schemes.

Calling the DMK manifesto the party's "second hero" the party chief today reiterated his late father's signature slogan: "We tell what we would do and we would do what we tell."

