Rs 5,7 Lakh Crore Debt Burden: Tamil Nadu Minister On State Economy

Tamil Nadu Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan has released a white paper highlighting the state's economic situation wherein he has said that the total debt burden of the state is Rs 5.7 lakh crore.

Addressing a public meeting, the state's finance minister while releasing the 130-page long white paper said, "The total debt burden of the state of Tamil Nadu is nearly Rs 5.7 lakh crore."

The State Finance Minister and DMK leader PTR slammed the former AIADMK government for such a deficit in the state's financial situation.

While former Chief Ministers Edappadi Palanisamy and former Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister O Panneerselvam have not commented on this, but former state minister RB Udaya Kumar has criticized the current DMK government.

Addressing the reporters, Mr Kumar said, "In the last 10 years, former AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had provided road and drinking water facilities in all the villages."

"Then, why is the current white paper brought in? The ruling power is in your (DMK) hands. We are ready to discuss in the Assembly if there is a debate on the financial position of the departments and the loss projected in the financial statement. The people of the country are also ready to see that debate," Mr Kumar said.

"People will not accept any attempt to divert the attention of people. You cannot impose a stigma on AIADMK by saying that the party has whitewashed the financial situation of the state since 2011," he added.

Lauding the efforts of the AIADMK party, Mr Kumar said, "We at our time had given free laptops to 52 lakh students during the last 10 years of rule. We have provided 20 kg of rice per month to more than two crore families. We have allocated funds for various schemes such as a protection scheme for farmers, schemes for providing cows and goats etc."

"On the other hand, the DMK promised to provide Rs 1,000 a month for women. But, it has not been fulfilled yet. If the AIADMK government had been in place, Edappadi and the OPS would have given 1,500 rupees a month, as well as a free washing machine, without excuse and delay," the former minister said.

That is the difference between the AIADMK government and the DMK government, said Mr Kumar and added that "All the election promises made by the Jayalalitha (Amma) government since 2011 have been fulfilled. If they want to blame us for the White Paper, people will not accept it."

