Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Launches Doorstep Healthcare Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched a healthcare scheme, ''Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam'', to provide healthcare services at the doorstep in Krishnagiri district's Hosur.

In Hosur, Mr Stalin distributed medical equipment to the needy.

"The government has started the scheme to provide healthcare facilities at the doorstep. Now, instead of people going to a hospital for medical treatment, the doctors will come to your house. It aims at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases," he said during the launch of the scheme.

The government plans to extend this service across the state by the year-end. It has earmarked a total of Rs 242 crore for the same in the first phase of the project, and one crore people will be benefitted from this scheme.

In the first phase of the flagship scheme, as many as 1,164 women volunteers will be roped in and 25,000 medical teams will be formed, the Chief Minister said.

"Previous AIADMK government failed to provide nutrition kit box to pregnant women for the past two years. But the DMK government will provide it to all the pregnant women," he said.

In Hosur, Health Minister MA Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were present during the launch.

The scheme was also simultaneously launched in Chennai by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner Gagansingh Singh Bedi.

Meanwhile, in Chennai's Kolathur, Sekar Babu and Bedi distributed the medical kit to the needy.