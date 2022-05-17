Tamil Nadu Schoolboy Allegedly Murders Classmate Over Body Shaming

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim using a knife and a sickle. (Representational)

A Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu allegedly murdered his classmate for body shaming on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Police said the victim allegedly called his friend "girlish". Despite the accused student's objection and pleas to stop, his friend continued to tease him over his looks and quiet demeanour.

The accused then called the victim for a party and allegedly stabbed him multiple times on a highway in Kallakurichi district, where their school is located, using a sickle and a knife.

Confirming this, a senior police officer told NDTV, "We have registered a case of murder and have sent the minor accused boy to an observation home. Investigation is underway."

The alleged murder by a minor has worried experts.

Dr Saranya Jaikumar, member, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, "Body shaming leads to anxiety, depression, causing body dismorphic disorder. Many times, this reflects as anger or extreme depression."

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a spurt in student behavioural issues, including targeting of teachers, smoking, alcoholism and inappropriate behaviour in classes.

While experts blame it on lack of social interaction amid the pandemic, this murder by a student over body shaming has triggered a new worry.

While the state government has stepped up student counselling, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said those who cross limits will be dismissed from schools with adverse remarks on their transfer certificates.