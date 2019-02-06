Some Leaders Politicise Everything: K Palaniswami's Veiled Attack On MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said some politicians are trying to create problems. (File)

In a veiled attack on DMK president MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said some politicians are attempting to create problems and politicise everything, including the recently concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM), "for their selfish ends."

The state, which has 234 assembly and 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, is bound to face various problems but some politicians are trying to create problems for "political advantage", he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an industrial park set up by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), at Mopperlpalayam.

Mr Stalin has been critical of the second edition of the GIM, held last month, and the first in 2015, disputing the claims of the government on the investments received.

Mr Palaniswami said the first edition of GIM organised in 2015 under the guidance of then chief minister Jayalalithaa had attracted an investment of Rs.2.42 lakh crore. In the GIM-2019, investments to the total tune of Rs 3.34 lakh crore had been committed by 304 companies which have signed agreements.

Of this, Rs 34,206 crore was being invested in medium, small and micro enterprises sector. However, these "achievements" are being seen in a political angle by some, he said.

All the ministries had been asked to provide necessary assistance for setting up of industries in the state, he said, adding that licence was being given within 30 days. Mr Palaniswami also said the recently released startup policy will help create 5,000 new units.

The chief minister said Tamil Nadu stood first in law and order front in a survey conducted by the "India Today" magazine and an award was given by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.