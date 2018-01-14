Tamil Nadu Celebrates Pongal After Recent Good Rains For Farmers Recent good rains across the southern state have brought relief for farmers who suffered drought last year and they celebrated Pongal in Tamil Nadu with much fanfare

Pongal's grand finale is on Wednesday when people would feast and flock to beaches Chennai: Festivity and cheer largely marked Pongal celebrations across Tamil Nadu today. Recent good rains across the southern state have brought relief for farmers who suffered drought last year.



The season also marks the return of the bull-taming event Jallikattu. It had remained banned for a few years till a massive protest on Chennai's Marina forced the state government to pass a new law, paving way for the event.



The Animal Welfare Board of India has drawn guidelines, besides monitoring by its volunteers.



The Pugalendhis in Chennai who are into book publishing had a traditional Pongal celebration. They prepared Pongal outside their home as their families shouted "Pongalo Pongal" as the froth overflowed.



For their son, Karthikeyan, and daughter-in-law Sivakami, it's their first Pongal after marriage. "I have gifted her books," he said. Sivakami, who sounded a conch as the Pongal milk spilled, said the festival connects "us with farmers."



For film lovers, there was plenty to choose. Eight films including actor Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Vikram's Sketch, Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali and Vijay Sethupathi's Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren are wooing them.



Tuesday is dedicated for cattle and celebrated as Maatu Pongal. Wednesday is the grand finale when people would feast and flock to beaches and river banks.





