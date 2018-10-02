Tamil Nadu Begins Census Of Livestock Population

The livestock data will be constantly monitored by the Tamil Nadu government and the centre at all levels

The Tamil Nadu government Monday commenced census on livestock population across the state to help evolve policies and schemes for the benefit of the livestock farming community.

The census would go on for 90 days and would be completed on December 31, an official press release said.

The department has appointed 3,887 enumerators, 795 supervisors and 130 scrutiny officers for the purpose, the release said.

The animal husbandry department has been taking up the census every five years, based on which various welfare, growth and development-oriented schemes are planned and implemented, it said.

The department, considering the past experience which consumed time and was error-prone as it was done manually, has provided tablet computers equipped with internet facility for the officials doing the enumeration work, the release said.

"Since the whole process is done online, data compilation, arriving at final results and analysis can be done faster with minimal errors...", the release said.

The data collected would be uploaded directly to the servers of National Informatics Centres and the activities constantly monitored by the government of Tamil Nadu and Centre at all levels, it said.

The department has taken up the campaign to ensure participation of the farmers in the programme as well as achieving accuracy in data to the extent possible, it added.