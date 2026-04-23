NTK's Senthamizan Seeman Continues His Solo Push In Tamil Nadu

Former filmmaker Senthamizan Seeman, chief of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu, is prepared to risk it all once again. His party is contesting all 234 Assembly constituencies. The NTK is not a part of any alliance and has alleged that coalition politics is only about seats and money.

The 59-year-old, known for directing movies such as Thambi (2006), Panchalankurichi (1996) and Vaazhthugal (2008), appeals to young voters. His core focus remains in rural and semi-urban areas where many voters are dissatisfied with mainstream Dravidian parties.

Seeman founded the NTK in May 2010. In the last assembly polls of 2021, the party secured about 6.72% vote share, an impressive improvement from its 2016 performance. This time, NTK is going all out again by fielding graduates in engineering, medicine and law. Like last time, the party is giving equal representation to women.

In his attempt to change the contours of Tamil Nadu politics, Seeman has not shied away from strongly criticising Periyar and his ideology. Termed by experts as a bold move, it remains to be seen if his party is able to expand its footprint despite his criticism of the ideals of rationalist leader ‘Periyar' E V Ramasamy in the Draviadian heartland.

After two unsuccessful elections, Seeman plans to contest from his own district. Born in Aranaiyur village in Sivaganga, he will fight from Karaikudi seat here, which has been a Congress stronghold for at least a decade.

NTK is confident of Seeman's victory as the party secured high vote shares here in 2021 and 2024.

Other prominent candidates in NTK include Vidyarani Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, fielded from Mettur in Salem district. Film director M Kalanjiyam and firebrand party spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthi will also be seen alongside Seeman as the party attempts to expand its reach across Tamil Nadu.

Under Seeman, the party contested Tamil Nadu assembly polls for the first time in 2016. In those polls, it secured a vote share of 1.1 percent before the giant leap of 2021. In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the party once again secured around 8.2 percent vote share, signalling consistent growth.

Even though Seeman lost from Tiruvottiyur (Tiruvallur district) in 2021, his party polled over 35 lakh votes - a performance that NTK will aim to replicate and improve in 2026.