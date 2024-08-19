Tamil Nadu Appoints N Muruganandam As New Chief Secretary Of State

N Muruganandam, a senior bureaucrat, had served as secretary to industries and finance departments.

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, appointed N Muruganandam as the new state Chief Secretary, replacing Shiv Das Meena.

Meena, due to retire in October this year, has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority as its chairman.

Muruganandam, a senior bureaucrat, had served as secretary to industries and finance departments.

His last posting was Additional Chief Secretary / Secretary I to CM

