Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill Will Be Sent For Presidential Assent: Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi today assured Chief Minister MK Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

Mr Stalin called on Governor Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, an official release said.

On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent.

The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021 by the DMK regime was returned after 142 days to the government by Governor Ravi.



