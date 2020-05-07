8 Workers Injured In Blast At Government-Owned Plant In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Those seriously injured are being given the best possible medical care, the company said.

Eight contractual workers were injured in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Thursday in a boiler explosion in a central government-owned Lignite mining and power-generation company's plant.

The accident took place in a plant of Tamil Nadu-based Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited or NLC.

The chief of the central government company said all safety protocols were adhered to while running the plant. All safety audits had been done, he said, and there was no sudden surge in power production. He said three units of the plant have been affected because of the incident.

Those seriously injured are being given the best possible medical care, he said. They have been shifted to a hospital in Trichy.

A probe has been ordered into the incident. More details awaited.