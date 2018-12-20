Actor Vishal Detained For Trying To Enter Locked Producers' Body Office

Vishal was stopped by the police from entering Tamil Film Producers Council office in Chennai.

Tamil actor and producer Vishal was detained by the police in Chennai on Thursday after he attempted to open the office of the Tamil Film Producers Council which he heads. Members of a rival faction within the producers' body had locked up the office on Wednesday demanding Vishal's resignation.

The rival group alleged that the office funds were misused and that promises were not fulfilled. The group also said the mandatory annual meeting of the body was not held. Vishal is the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council.

On Thursday morning, Vishal and his supporters reached the council's office in Chennai's T Nagar. The police, deployed to prevent any clash between the two factions, tried to persuade Vishal to leave.

The actor, who had an argument with the police who blocked him from opening the office, told reporters, "I have not done any mistake. They are not allowing me to go inside my office. If we ask questions, they are arresting us. This is unbelievable".

A police officer told NDTV "We taken him under preventive custody to avert anything untoward. Based on the rival group's complaint, the District Registrar has come for inspection. We asked him to wait till it's over."

But what triggered the heated arguments, according to many, is Vishal's decision to hold a musical event roping in maestro Ilayaraja to raise funds for Cyclone Gaja-affected communities, allegedly without the producers' body's consent.

"Police who were mute yesterday when unauthorised people locked the doors and gates of TFPC have arrested me and my colleague today for no fault of ours. Absolutely unbelievable," the actor tweeted.

Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable



We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

Vishal's father GK Reddy said his son "will face the challenge and come out victorious".

Vishal, who also heads the South India Artistes Association, nurtures political ambitions. Last year, his hopes of contesting in the by-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar, which was earlier represented by J Jayalalithaa, came crashing down after his nomination was rejected. Recently, he hinted at contesting the by-elections in Madurai's Tiruparangundram whenever the dates are announced.

