Top Court Notice To Tamil Nadu Speaker Over Plea For 11 AIADMK MLAs' Disqualification

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal and others, including assembly secretary, on a plea of DMK seeking a direction to the speaker to "forthwith" decide its pending plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers who had voted against Chief Minister K Palaniswami during the 2017 confidence vote.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices R Subhash Reddy and A S took note of the submission of the main opposition party of the state that speaker has not been taking any decision on the MLAs for last three years and issued notices to him, assembly secretary and 11 lawmakers including O Paneerselvam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the DMK and said that the assembly term will be getting over soon and hence, the matter be fixed for an early hearing.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared on behalf of an AIADMK MLA, opposed the issuance of the notice.

The top court has now fixed the DMK's plea for hearing after four weeks.

DMK, in its fresh plea filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, has sought a direction to the Assembly speaker to decide its plea, pending since March 20, 2017, seeking disqualification of the 11 lawmakers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam under anti-defection law for voting against the Palaniswami government.

Earlier, the top court had deferred the hearing on the plea after taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

It had said that it will list the petition after 15 days looki

