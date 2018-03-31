Steam Locomotive Back On Nilgiris Mountain Railway After 5 Years

The "Heritage Steam Voyage" of the summer special train, consisting of three coaches, would be operated on Saturdays and Sundays till June 24, following a demand from tourists and heritage enthusiasts, they said.
The fully-reserved train starts from Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reaches Coonoor at 12:30 pm with stops at Kallar and Hillgrove, sources said.
Comments
In an effort to make the journey memorable, Southern Railway will be presented a welcome kit apart from arrangements for on-board refreshments such as Nilgiri tea, samosa, juice and a water bottle.