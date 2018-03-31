Steam Locomotive Back On Nilgiris Mountain Railway After 5 Years The "Heritage Steam Voyage" of the summer special train, consisting of three coaches, would be operated on Saturdays and Sundays till June 24.

After five years, a train hauled by a steam locomotive today began its run from Mettupalayam to Coonoor in the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) section, official sources said.



The "Heritage Steam Voyage" of the summer special train, consisting of three coaches, would be operated on Saturdays and Sundays till June 24, following a demand from tourists and heritage enthusiasts, they said.



The fully-reserved train starts from Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reaches Coonoor at 12:30 pm with stops at Kallar and Hillgrove, sources said.



On its return, the train would leave Coonoor at 1:30 pm and arrive at Mettupalayam at 4:20 pm, they added.



In an effort to make the journey memorable, Southern Railway will be presented a welcome kit apart from arrangements for on-board refreshments such as Nilgiri tea, samosa, juice and a water bottle.



