Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Tamil Nadu's Erode

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's chopper made emergency landing around 10:30 am.

A helicopter carrying spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing in Tamil Nadu's Erode district this morning due to bad weather. There were no reports of any injuries, officials said.

The chopper took off after a quick check, officials said.

"Everyone, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is safe. The chopper took off after the weather improved," Erode Collector MR H Krishnanunni told NDTV.

A video from the site showed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar standing with his followers near the chopper and having a casual chat with the locals who assembled there.

The incident took place around 10:30 am.

Later, the Art of Living foundation, in a statement, said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was on his way to Kumbhabhishekham at Sri Brihannayaki Ambika Sametha Sri Andhra Kapaleeshwarar Swamy Temple in Tiruppur district when the incident took place. "Due to adverse weather conditions, the pilot decided to make an intermediate stop at Uginiyam. Gurudev and everyone onboard are completely safe. Post this temporary halt Gurudev reached the event and has headed his next engagement as well," it said.