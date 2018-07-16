Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 4 Tamil Nadu Fishermen For Allegedly Smuggling Ganja

40 kg of ganja was seized from the boat, police said (Representational)

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy today on charges of smuggling ganja, police said.

The fishermen from Tondi in Ramanathapuram district were allegedly smuggling the narcotic in a country boat when the Lankan naval personnel intercepted them near Katchatheevu.

On seeing the naval personnel, the fishermen threw some bags containing ganja into waters, but the former recovered 40 kg of the narcotic substance from the boat and arrested them, police said.

Meanwhile, a fibre glass boat from Tuticorin was found abandoned near the Pamban bridge and police said they were investigating into it.