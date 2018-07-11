Hearing-Impaired Teen Allegedly Dragged From Bathroom, Raped And Murdered

The teen was reportedly dragged from a shed outside her home when she was bathing. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman who was hearing impaired was allegedly raped and murdered in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district yesterday. Her body was found about half a kilometre away from her home.

The teenager was reportedly dragged from a thatched shed outside her home when she was bathing there. The girl was alone at home at that time.

Police suspect she was beaten with an iron road on her head. Police sources said the teen had severe injuries on her head and that going by the nature of injuries on her body, there are clear signs of rape.

The woman's parents, who are daily wage labourers, were not at home when the incident took place . Her brother and sister too were away.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

The 19-year-old's autopsy will be done today.