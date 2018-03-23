Shops Shut In Mayiladuthurai To Protest Against Desecration Of Lord Rama's Portraits

Police said about 2,000 shops were closed and all the main streets in the town looked deserted in view of the protest.
Armed Reserve police were posted across the town to monitor the situation.
The federation of Hindu outfits gave the shut-down call protesting against the desecration of the portrait of Lord Rama by a group led by professor Jayaraman, who headed the anti-methane project stir recently.
The group had publicly vandalised portraits of Lord Rama during a protest demonstration it staged on March 20 against damage caused to a statue of social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy in Pudukkottai recently.
They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.