Setback For AIADMK Rebels As Top Court Turns Down Transfer Appeal

The AIADMK rebels are supporters of TTV Dhinakaran, who has launched his own party.

New Delhi: The disqualified lawmakers of Tamil Nadu will have to wait for a verdict on their appeal of reinstatement. The Supreme Court today turned down their appeal to transfer the case out of the Madras High Court, which gave a split verdict earlier this month and then referred it to a third judge. The top court has named a judge in the Madras High Court to hear the case. Reinstatement of the lawmakers, who are loyal to TTV Dhinakaran, is likely to jeopardise the government of E Palaniswami.