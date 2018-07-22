Second Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Unit Resumes Operation After Maintenance

The generator of the Kudankulam nuclear plant touched 250 MW in the first stage and would be increased step by step, a plant official said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: July 22, 2018 23:53 IST
The Kudankulam nuclear plant is located at the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: 

The second unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant (KKNPP) today resumed operations after being shut for maintenance for nearly five months.

The generator touched 250 MW in the first stage and would be increased step by step, a plant official said.

The unit remained shut for 152 days to facilitate routine maintenance work, he said.

Unit-2, a 1000 MWe VVER (water-cooled water-moderated reactor), belongs to the Pressurised Water Reactor category.

It began commercial operations on March 31 last year.

The KKNPP, an Indo-Russian joint venture, is located at the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

