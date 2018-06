The teacher could not identify the teen (Representational)

A school teacher was allegedly knifed near the Bodinayakanur bus stand by an unidentified teenager this morning, police said.Malathy (42) raised an alarm and the assailant, believed to be aged 18 or 19, took to his heels, they said, adding that she has been hospitalised. The teacher was going to her school.The teacher could not identify the teen as she was too stunned and shocked when the incident took place.A search is on the teen, the police added.