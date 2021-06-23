Man Allegedly Beaten By Police Dies In Tamil Nadu, Sub-Inspector Arrested

The arrested sub inspector is attached to Salem's Ethapur Police Station (Representational)

A police officer was today arrested in Tamil Nadu's Salem district after a man he allegedly attacked while on duty Tuesday died this morning. The arrested sub inspector of police Periyasami is attached to Salem's Ethapur Police Station.

45-year-old man Murugesan, who died this morning, was allegedly returning from a neighbouring village after consuming alcohol with two others when they were stopped at a check post.

The video of the incident, which has since been shared multiple times on social media, shows the three having an argument after they are stopped by the cops.

In the minute long video, which has triggered widespread outrage, a man, believed to be of one who accompanied the victim, is heard pleading with the police to leave Murugesan even as the cop continued to beat him. Murugesan is heard in the video struggling to speak and is seen finally fainting on the road.

He was first taken to a local hospital and then shifted to a government facility in Salem where he died this morning.

Though Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, liquor shops in non-hotspot districts have been allowed to reopen while those in Salem remain shut.

The police did not respond to calls made by NDTV.