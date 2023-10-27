'Contrary To Truth:' Cops On Tamil Nadu Governor's Petrol Bomb Attack Claim

Tamil Nadu Attack: The accused will be sent for an examination of his mental health (File)

The Tamil Nadu police chief today released a video, dismissing the claims that the Raj Bhavan was "attacked", and that the "miscreants carrying bombs tried to enter the premises through the main gate".

"There was no security lapse," said Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal.

"It was claimed by the Raj Bhavan official in the complaint that more than one person was involved and when they tried to enter the Raj Bhavan, they were prevented by the sentries. All such claims are contrary to truth," the DGP said.

He said that the accused was immediately arrested as part of tight security measures for the Raj Bhavan. "There was no damage or injuries to anyone," he said.

Vinod, the man who has been arrested, was in jail for eight months for throwing petrol bomb outside the BJP office in Chennai last year.

"The accused will be sent for an examination of his mental health," a senior police officer had told NDTV.

In its police complaint, Raj Bhavan on Wednesday targeted the DMK for what it calls "vicious attacks on the Governor using filthy abuses and wielding threats to his life....by leaders and workers of DMK and allies".

It added: "These threats are intended to overawe the Governor and restrain his constitutional duties".

Responding to Raj Bhavan's allegations, ruling DMK's Law Minister S Regupathy, said, "We have only responded to Governor's allegations for people to understand. We never spread hatred against him. It's the Governor who spreads hatred across Tamil Nadu".

The minister expressed suspicion if the man suspected to be suffering from mental health issues "was staged to do this to tarnish the state government's image".