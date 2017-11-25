DMK Retains Marudhu Ganesh For By-Election In J Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar Assembly Seat RK Nagar, the constituency in Tamil Nadu's Chennai that has been vacant since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa a year ago, will vote on December 21 for a new representative.

DMK's MK Stalin said the party will seek the support of other parties for its RK Nagar candidate. Chennai: DMK Working President MK Stalin today said the party will retain N Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for the ensuing



DMK Working President MK Stalin today said the party will retain N Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for the ensuing by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar or RK Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.Speaking to reporters here, Mr Stalin said party General Secretary K Anbazhagan has announced Mr Ganesh will be the party candidate for the December 21 by-election.The seat fell vacant following the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.Though the by-election was scheduled for April 12, 2017, it was countermanded following reports of attempted voter bribing by a candidate.Mr Stalin also said the DMK would also seek the support of other parties for its candidate.