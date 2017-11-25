DMK Retains Marudhu Ganesh For By-Election In J Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar Assembly Seat

Chennai: DMK Working President MK Stalin today said the party will retain N Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for the ensuing by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar or RK Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters here, Mr Stalin said party General Secretary K Anbazhagan has announced Mr Ganesh will be the party candidate for the December 21 by-election.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.
Though the by-election was scheduled for April 12, 2017, it was countermanded following reports of attempted voter bribing by a candidate.
Mr Stalin also said the DMK would also seek the support of other parties for its candidate.