River Vaigai In Tamil Nadu Dries Up Due To Intense Heat-Wave

Vaigai river which flows through the towns of Theni, Andipetti and Madurai in Tamil Nadu has dried up because of intense heat-wave in the region.

Water canals inside the river from where people used to take drinking water have also become empty.

The region has been facing severe drought due to lack of monsoon rains in the last four years.

A few days ago, it was reported that capital Chennai was facing a severe water crisis.

Several parts of the country have been gripped by a severe heat-wave although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the severity of the heat wave is likely to decrease from Sunday onwards.