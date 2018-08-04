Rameswaram Railway Station To Be Modernised At Cost Of 10 Crore

The Rameswaram Railway Station would be modernised at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha said today.

Speaking to reporters in Rameswaram, he said the Ministries of Tourism and Railways have each allocated Rs five crore for the development of the railway station.

Railway services may have to be suspended for a year to facilitate work on the new Pamban bridge. However, efforts were on to see if the work could be undertaken without affecting traffice, he said.

While ruling out the possibility of new trains to the temple town, he said special trains for festive occasions would be run.

Earlier, Kulshrestha inspected the station and the quality of food sold there.