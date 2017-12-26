Rajinikanth's 6-Day Fan Meet LIVE: 'Will Take Decision Over Political Debut On December 31st,' Says Superstar

"We need to be well prepared for battle": Rajinikanth

"We need to be prepared well when we go to a battle. We need to fight to win or there's no use of going to a battle," Rajinikanth said while addressing fans in Chennai. During his meeting with fans in May, the superstar had said, "Let us face the war when it comes". The 67-year-old actor met some 1,000 fans across 18 districts today while announcing his decision on his likelihood to join politics which is expected on December 31st.