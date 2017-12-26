Rajinikanth's 6-Day Fan Meet LIVE: 'Will Take Decision Over Political Debut On December 31st,' Says Superstar

Here are the live updates on Rajinikanth's meeting with his fans:
"We need to be well prepared for battle": Rajinikanth
"We need to be prepared well when we go to a battle. We need to fight to win or there's no use of going to a battle," Rajinikanth said while addressing fans in Chennai. During his meeting with fans in May, the superstar had said, "Let us face the war when it comes". The 67-year-old actor met some 1,000 fans across 18 districts today while announcing his decision on his likelihood to join politics which is expected on December 31st.
Rajinikanth's fan meets come after the stunning result of by-polls at the RK Nagar constituency of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The seat was bagged by TTV Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rebel and nephew of Jayalalithaa's closest aide VK Sasikala. Both were sidelined by the ruling party in a power struggle that started days after Jayalalithaa's death in December last year.
"Rajinikanth in show business but he's not a showman," says Director Mahendran
"Will take decision on political debut on December 31st"
Rajinikanth addressed fans in Chennai today and told them that he would join politics in "god wills". He further said that he would take a decision on his political debut on December 31st.
I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0WsH67ZLeS- ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
"I'am excited to meet my fans. I had planned meet with my fans in advance," says Rajinikanth
Kalaignanam, the producer who launched Rajini as hero in film Bairavi, addresses fans
Rajinikanth, who has dominated southern films like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers, might make public his political entry during his address to fans on the last day.