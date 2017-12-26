Rajinikanth's 6-Day Fan Meet LIVE: "Will Take Decision Over Political Debut On December 31st," Says Superstar

Rajinikanth will be meeting fans from Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur in Chennai today.

Tamil Nadu | Posted by | Updated: December 26, 2017 11:45 IST
Chennai:  Actor Rajinikanth is meeting his fans for six days here, beginning December 26, giving rise to expectations that he might finally announce his long expected political entry. Rajinikanth, who has stridden the Tamil cine world like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers, might make public his political entry during his address to fans.

 

Here are the live updates on Rajinikanth's meeting with his fans:




Dec 26, 2017
11:45 (IST)
Rajinikanth today paid tribute to Jayalalithaa, whose death in December last year is seen to have left a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, especially the ruling AIADMK, and left the field wide open for new faces.
Dec 26, 2017
11:31 (IST)
After two hours of photo session with fans, Superstar Rajinikanth leaves the venue in Chennai.
Dec 26, 2017
10:10 (IST)

Having known politics, I am hesitant even now, says Rajinikanth. 

Dec 26, 2017
09:54 (IST)

"We need to be well prepared for battle": Rajinikanth 

"We need to be prepared well when we go to a battle. We need to fight to win or there's no use of going to a battle," Rajinikanth said while addressing fans in Chennai. During his meeting with fans in May, the superstar had said, "Let us face the war when it comes". The 67-year-old actor met some 1,000 fans across 18 districts today while announcing his decision on his likelihood to join politics which is expected on December 31st. 

Dec 26, 2017
09:44 (IST)

Rajinikanth's fan meets come after the stunning result of by-polls at the RK Nagar constituency of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The seat was bagged by TTV Dhinakaran, an AIADMK rebel and nephew of Jayalalithaa's closest aide VK Sasikala. Both were sidelined by the ruling party in a power struggle that started days after Jayalalithaa's death in December last year. 

Dec 26, 2017
09:39 (IST)

"Rajinikanth in show business but he's not a showman," says Director Mahendran 


Dec 26, 2017
09:32 (IST)

"Will take decision on political debut on December  31st"

Rajinikanth addressed fans in Chennai today and told them that he would join politics in "god wills". He further said that he would take a decision on his political debut on December 31st. 


Dec 26, 2017
09:30 (IST)

Rajinikanth says he was humbled when Jayalalithaa met him at his house

Dec 26, 2017
09:29 (IST)

"I'am excited to meet my fans. I had planned meet with my fans in advance," says Rajinikanth

Dec 26, 2017
09:21 (IST)
Rajinikanth addresses fans in Chennai

Dec 26, 2017
09:09 (IST)

Kalaignanam, the producer who launched Rajini as hero in film Bairavi, addresses fans 

Dec 26, 2017
09:01 (IST)

The meet is to begin with a silent tribute to cyclone Ockhi victims.

Dec 26, 2017
08:57 (IST)

Fans from Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur are to meet the superstar today.

Dec 26, 2017
08:43 (IST)
Rajinikanth, who has dominated southern films like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers, might make public his political entry during his address to fans on the last day.
Dec 26, 2017
08:41 (IST)
Two of the directors Rajinikanth has worked with are accompanying him.
Dec 26, 2017
08:38 (IST)
Rajinikanth is sitting on the stage on Day One of his meeting with fans.
Dec 26, 2017
08:36 (IST)
Superstar Rajinikanth has arrived at the venue of the fan meet. 
