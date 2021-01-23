Rahul Gandhi To Launch Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Coimbatore Today

Rahul Gandhi would campaign in the southern state for three days. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail today in Tamil Nadu where assembly elections are due in May.

According to the itinerary released by the party, Mr Gandhi will do roadshows, interact with MSMEs, industrial workers, farmers and weavers in western districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts today.

Mr Gandhi will arrive in Coimbatore at 11 am. He will then have an interaction with MSMEs for one hour, from 11:35 to 12:35 am.

This will be followed by roadshows at Avinashi Road in Coimbatore and Tiruppur district.

At 5 PM, Mr Gandhi will visit memorial pillar dedicated to Tiruppur Kumaran and pay floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

He will then hold an interaction with industrial labour at 5:45 PM.

Mr Gandhi would campaign in the southern state for three days in the western region covering five districts including Tiruppur, Erode, Karur districts. Interestingly, these are the districts that are considered stronghold of the ruling AIADMK.

This is the first state election after state's two icons Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi passed away. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK- Congress alliance won 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2016, the Congress was blamed for the inability of the DMK alliance to capture power as the party won just eight of the 41 seats it contested in. This time, however, sources say the Congress is willing to contest in fewer seats so the alliance could win.