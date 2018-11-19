President Kovind Inquires Tamil Nadu About Cyclone Gaja Aftermath

Cyclone Gaja which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 claimed 45 lives. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and inquired about the situation in the state in the aftermath of cyclone Gaja, which has so far claimed 45 lives.

In a tweet, the president said the people and the Government of India were "standing by those in distress" in Tamil Nadu.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and inquired about the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja, expressed condolences to bereaved families. People and government of India are standing by those in distress in the state. #PresidentKovind," he said on his official Twitter handle.

Cyclone Gaja, which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, has claimed 45 lives and left a trail of destruction, uprooting 1.7 lakh trees and damaging 88,102 hectares of agricultural land.

The cyclone has caused severe damage in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry.