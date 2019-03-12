Investigation Of 60 Tamil Nadu Sex Abuse Cases Transferred To CBI

The police have arrested four men in the molestation cases.

The investigation into the sex abuse cases of over 60 women at Pollachi in Tamil Nadu have been transferred to the CBI. Eight men were arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting and blackmailing women students near Coimbatore.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was the first one to flag the horrific sex abuses incidents about a week ago. Today, he met the police chief of Tamil Nadu and expressed his anguish. He urged the police to speed up the investigations and give justice to the women, who are mostly college students.

The ruling AIADMK in the state expelled a party worker in Pollachi last night , amid rival leader DMK chief MK Stalin's allegations of the police protecting the accused. The AIADMK said that the expelled party worker, A Nagaraj "brought disrepute to party." The AIADMK also accused the DMK of playing politics over the sex abuse cases.

The police claimed that a group of repeat offenders targeted women students on social media over the last seven years. The women were first sent messages on social media, and later invited for dinners and long drives. The accused would "first win their confidence" and later sexually abuse them, the police said.

On Sunday, the police cracked down on the gang and seized a video that showed a group of men molesting a young woman, pleading to let her go. Only one of the women, who was allegedly abused, filed a complaint, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court today, criticised the national media and comparing the coverage to the 2016 Nirbhaya gangrape case, observed that "no importance was being given to the Pollachi sexual abuse cases."