Political Newbies Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Make Joint Appearance Today

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan plan to float their own political parties. Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently ended decades of speculation and



Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently ended decades of speculation and announced his political entry , and his contemporary Kamal Haasan, who also revealed his political ambitions a few weeks ago, will today attend a fundraiser in Malaysia. The two actors along with 250 artistes from the southern film industry will help raise funds for the construction of a new building in Chennai for the Nadigar Sangam, or the South Indian Film Artistes Association.Both the actors, who aspire to bring a political revolution in Tamil Nadu, have plans to float their own political parties. The new outfits backed by the two heavyweights will add another dimension to the political environment in Tamil Nadu, which has been dominated for decades by the two south Indian parties.On December 31, when Rajinikanth made the grand announcement, Mr Haasan congratulated him on his political plunge. "I greet Rajini's social concern and political debut. Welcome welcome," read his tweet.The "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss", as his fans address him, had clarified he was not entering politics to seek power. "The Chief Minister's post came to me long time ago, I kept away. I did not have the intention of getting the post of CM when I was in my 40s," Rajinikanth said. On the other hand, Mr Haasan has been challenging the ruling AIADMK for months over its performance. His frequent allegations of corruption drew the wrath of the ministers of the ruling party. He also asked his supporters to tweet examples of corruption in the state and is expected to launch a whistle-blower app this month.The two giants of Tamil cinema have shared screen space in several films in the 1970s, with Kamal Haasan playing the hero and Rajinikanth, the stylish anti-hero. Their different personalities and distinct styles are expected to enhance their political appeal. However, the duo has hinted they are willing to act together again, but on the political stage this time.